FULTON -David Roy Hyde, Sr., 52, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1967, in Zion, Illinois, to Billy Roy and Millie Tene Ledlow Hyde. He was a used car salesman, and a security guard at Best Western Hitchin Post in Libertyville, Illinois, before becoming disabled. He loved to buy, sell, and trade, and detail cars. His true passion was dealing with cars.
Services were held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial was in the Dorsey Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Hyde; one son, David Roy Hyde, Jr., both of Fulton; three daughters, Tiffany Hyde of Provo, UT, Brittany Morales of Russellville, AL, and Shawnah Campbell of Wausau, Wisconsin; one brother, Donald Hyde of Dennis; one sister, Wanda Dunn of Fulton; a special nephew, Heath Dunn of Tremont; several other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Roy Hyde, Jr; one sister, Rosemary Ison; his grandmother, Edna McMillen; and his parents.
Nelda Sue Wallace
FULTON – Nelda Sue Wallace, age 80, passed on peacefully in the arms of her family on Jan. 13, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born April 14, 1939 to Noon and Oneal Hurd, of Mantachie. She then married Jerry Wallace in 1959 and later had 3 children, David(Sandra) Wallace, Rickey Wallace, and Christy(Ronnie) Johnson. She was a longtime member of New Home Baptist Church in Fulton. Besides spending time with her family Sue had a passion for gardening, Sunday lunch with her family, solving puzzles, church, bragging about her grandkids, and her many years at IAC and IAHS where she was more formally know as, “Maw”. She retired from Charm Step after 38 years and Itawamba County Schools after 10 years.
Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Casey Crum and Bro. Mike Warren officiating. Burial was in New Home Cemetery.
