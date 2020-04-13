David Clifton Chambliss
[ARTWORK] VILLA RICA, GEORGIA - David Clifton Chambliss, age 53, of Villa Rica, passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a 10 month battle from a stroke.
He was born on October 17, 1966 in Louisville, MS the son of the late Mr. David Chambliss and Mrs. Rita Hood (Bobby). He graduated from Nanih Waiya High School in 1985. He proudly played football and baseball in high school and was a member of a group called "The Brotherhood." He loved his friends and shared fond memories of those times with his family. He graduated from Mississippi State University where he received his master's degree in civil engineering. He was a member of the Army National Guard 155th Calvary Unit in Louisville, MS, then joined 3rd Brigade 87th Division Unit Hattiesburg, MS and retired at 21 years having been a Drill Sargent in the 3rd Battalion 323 D Regiment.
He moved to Villa Rica, GA with his family while being employed with Georgia Pacific, continued his environmental career with GE Water, which merged to Suez Water.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Jewel Chambliss; Louis and Georgie Alexander, all of Nanih Waiya, MS.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Walton Chambliss of Villa Rica; daughter, Charlie Anna Chambliss of Villa Rica; son, Chaz Chambliss of Villa Rica; mother and step-father, Rita and Bobby J. Hood of Brooksville, MS; brother, Steve Chambliss of Hernando, MS; step-sister and brother-in-law, Rene and Gene Cathey of Ocean Springs, MS; step-brother and sister-in-law, Joey and Cynthia Hood of Ackerman, MS; brother-in-law, Anthony and Ami Walton of Salem, IA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Shirley Walton Mantachie, MS; nieces and nephews, Sawyer Chambliss, Noelle Chambliss, Jonah Hood, Owen Hood, Macey Busby, Bryce Busby, Mary Jane Cathey and Lane Walton; several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family also survive.
The family will have a private family viewing at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, GA. Graveside Services will be conducted by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home at Mantachie Cemetery in Mantachie, MS.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. We are still providing services to our families based on the CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694
Sandra Dale Hood
FULTON - Sandra Dale Hood, 69, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born Dec. 2, 1950, in New Site, to Adrian and Annie Belle Odom Denson. She was a member of the Light House Baptist Church. She was a home-maker, and she enjoyed sewing, gardening, and fishing.
Graveside services were held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Little Brown Cemetery, near New Site, with Bro. Brad Haumesser officiating.
Bobby Joe Tucker
MOOREVILLE - Bobby Joe Tucker, Sr., 76, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after complications from a stroke. He was born July 14, 1943, to the late Elvie Tucker and the late Ruby Jones Tucker in Itawamba County. Bobby served six years in the Mississippi National Guard at Fulton, where he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. He retired from Red Cap after 12 years of service.
Graveside services were held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Boguefala Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Robert Winter officiating.
