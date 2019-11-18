Mary Ann Jones
CALEDONIA – Mary Ann Jones, 79, passed away Nov. 12, 2019 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services were held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the 903 College Street Chapel of Memorial Gunter and Peel Funeral Home. The funeral service was at 2 p.m. with Don Both and Mel Howton officiating. Burial followed at Vaughn Cemetery in Caledonia. Mary Ann was born on Jan. 18, 1940 in Sulligent, Alabama to the late Archie Marion Johnson and Sylvia Johnson Oliver.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and treasurer for many years. She was a retired seamstress and worked for the Lowndes County schools in food service. She was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers and loved to share both with friends and neighbors. She loved the outdoors, and fishing was one of her favorite hobbies. She was probably best known as a wonderful cook. She is remembered well for the many meals she prepared and wonderful dishes she shared with friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Clyde Jones, Jr., and brothers, Harold Gene Johnson, Thomas Marion Johnson and Jackie Lane Johnson.
Survivors include three daughters, Debi (David) Houston of Aberdeen, Shirley (Andy) Hicks of Steens and Nancy (Roy) Campbell of Chino Valley, Arizona; one son, Douglas (Martha) Lucas of Tupelo; one brother, Clayton (Carolyn) Johnson of Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Johnson of Aberdeen and Elizabeth Johnson of Stuttgart, Germany; grandchildren, Laura Collins, David W. (Kara) Houston IV, Beth (Joel) Smith, Locke (Reed) Waldrop, Andrew (Shelly) Hicks, Macy Ann Hicks, Justin Lucas, Jason (Brandy) Lucas, Scott Campbell, Jeremy (Danielle) Diamond and Jason (Anna) Diamond; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Diamond, Jason, Diamond, Jason Lucas, Justin Lucas, Andrew Hicks, Richard Johnson, Andrew Johnson and Reed Waldrop. Honorary pallbearers were John Gilmer, Don Gilmer, Johnny Gilmer, Doyle Sumrall, Dwight Colson, Joe Fields and Bobby Gayle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church % Martha Jo Mims, 3011 Wolfe Rd., Columbus, MS 39705; Vaughn Cemetery Fund % Martha Jo Mims, 3011 Wolfe Rd., Columbus, MS 39705; or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Mississippi Chapter, 1907 Dunbarton Drive, Suite C, Jackson, MS 39216.
Betty Betts
AMORY – Mrs. Betty Betts, 85, of Gallatin, Tennessee died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Gallatin Health Care Center in Gallatin, Tennessee after an extended illness. Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
A native of Parkton, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William Ben Everett and Ethel Ray Everett. Mrs. Betts was a manager with AT&T in Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Harlow.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Stevens of Amory and Deborah Newton of Bowling Green, Kentucky; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.
Jalen McCaskill
GRENADA – Jalen McCaskill, 19, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Jeffrey Arinder
AMORY – Jeffrey Arinder, 44, passed away at his residence on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 after a long illness due to diabetes. He was born in Bay Springs on Dec. 7, 1974 and was the son of William Pat Arinder and the late Betty Jo Collins Arinder.
Jeffrey graduated from Amory High School in 1993, where he played football. He furthered his education and graduated from ICC with two associate degrees – electronics technology and laser optics technology. While in college, he worked with the concert stage crew and enjoyed being around the big productions. After graduation, he worked 10 years as a biomedical technician and worked as an electronic technician until he became disabled due to diabetes. A brilliant young man, he continued to work with electronics and computers, as well as sound systems, the rest of his life.
He loved the Lord and was saved and baptized in Aberdeen. He was a member of First Baptist Church and he loved to attend church especially on Wednesday evening services. He was especially close with his mother and loved his family dearly. Jeffrey had a real good friend, Reggie Smith, and together they would enjoy eating out and spending time together. He liked riding in his old 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck or just working on it. He made many new friends while taking treatments in Aberdeen. In his free time, he liked to watch some of his favorite football teams on TV, like the Cowboys, the Saints and MSU.
His family and friends will miss him dearly, and all the memories they made together will be cherished forever.
Jeffrey is survived by his father, Pat Arinder of Amory; brother, Matthew Arinder (Misty) of Memphis; nephew and niece, Tyler and Abigail Arinder; and several cousins.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Collins Arinder.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson, Pastor Dennis Smithey, and Rev. Don McCain officiating.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Leo C. Ezell
HAMILTON – Leo C. Ezell, 82, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen.
He was born Feb. 6, 1937 in Monroe County to Eugene and Fannie Mae Ezell. He was an employee of Vista, now known as Westlake Corporation Chemicals, of Aberdeen as a tow machine operator from 1971 to 1995. Leo loved farming and took special pride in growing peas, corn and watermelons. He also loved to hear compliments of how tasteful they were.
Leo is survived by his wife, Lola Ezell of Hamilton; two sons, Kenneth Preston Ezell of Hamilton and Craig Ezell (Gail) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and one daughter, Valerie Southward (Louis T.) of Tupelo. He has three grandchildren, Bryan Ezell, Ryan Ezel[ (Mylea) and Chelcee Ezell; and one great-grandson, LaCartious all of Hamilton; and two sisters, Robbie Boynton of Detroit, Michigan and Lorene (Ray) Broyles of Chicago.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
The funeral service is at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Sulphur Springs M.B. Church in Hamilton.
Burial will be at Willis Cemetery in Hamilton.
