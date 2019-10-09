Kathy Childers King of Ashland passed away October 7, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN surrounded by her family. She was born December 12, 1949 to Leland and Minnie Lee Childers. She was a member of Liberty Methodist Church. Kathy was an outstanding basketball player for the Ashland Blue Devils, She was the Captain of the team and her love for the game led them to be State Champions in 1967. Her teammates had a bond that continued throughout the years right up to her death. She worked in the Benton County Schools for many years in different capacities. She retired from the Superintendent's office as the purchasing agent. She found many lasting friendships during this part of her life. A service celebrating her life will be at 11:00am Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Holly Springs Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5-8 PM also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry King of Ashland, MS; children, Heather Tipler (James) of Ashland, MS, Samantha Alberson (John) of Columbia, MS, Bradley Tipler of Oxford, MS, Nicky King (Amanda) of Potts Camp, MS, Laurie Robertson (Steve) and Steve King of Selmer, TN; grandchildren, Savannah Tipler, Hunter Alberson, Sarah Beth Knepp (Josh), Austin Culver; great grandchild, Brennen Bracero; siblings, Mary Holbrook, Stanley Childers (Nita), Marsha Warren (James); and several nieces and nephews who loved their 'Aunt Kathy' very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Minnie Lee Childers; grandparents, Mr and Mrs. Sam Cox and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Childers; infant daughter, Sonya Renee Tipler; grandson, Sawyer and Chase King; and brother in law, Seth Holbrook.
