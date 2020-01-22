MICHIGAN CITY, MS -- Lawrence Wilburn, 97, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Methodist Germantown Hospital in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Early Grove Methodist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.