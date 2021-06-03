Margie Ann Irby Alexander, 91, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in West Monroe, LA. She was born January 24, 1930, in Grenada, MS to Chester and Ora Gee Irby. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Delphian Club, Book Club and DAR Chapter in Houston, MS. She enjoyed being a part of these organizations and participating in their activities. Her careers included homemaker, teacher's assistant and nurse at Houston Hospital in Houston, MS. She was an avid reader, enjoyed baking and time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by sons Charlie Alexander (Patsy) of Southaven, MS, David Alexander (Susan) of High Point, NC, and Dr. Billy Alexander (Kim) of Calhoun, LA. She had eleven grandchildren: Patrick Alexander (Martha Jane) of Morristown, TN, Ed Alexander of Bunker Hill, WV, Elizabeth "Liz" Alexander of Southaven, MS, Marianne Heddings (Johnathan) of Fredericksburg, VA, Hannah Ladehoff (Chris) of Felton, DE, Leigh Beth van Eyk (Arie) of Waynesboro, VA, Mary Lynn Myers (Jimmy) of Durham, NC, Clay Alexander (Melissa) of Sterlington, LA, Ian Alexander (Taylor) of Calhoun, LA, Kristi Alexander of Winston Salem, NC and Aaron Alexander of Calhoun, LA. She had fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Henry Alexander, her parents, Chester and Ora Gee Irby, son, James Irby Alexander, great-grandson Miles van Eyk, sister, Mary Louise Flynn, and brothers Chester Irby, Jr. and Buddy Irby. Funeral services for Mrs. Alexander will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 3:00 at the First United Methodist Church in Houston, with her grandson, Reverend Patrick Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Houston City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, June 11 from 2:00 until 3:00 at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Southern Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Alexander family.
