THORN -- James David Alford Sr., 77, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his home in Thorn. Services will be on Tuesday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 at Thorn Church of God. Visitation will be at 11:00 until 2:00 Thorn Church of God parking lot.

