Houston-James Kenneth Ashley, 68, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born September 9, 1951 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Kenneth Ashley and Ruth Ashley. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran, a Kentucky Colonel member, he was a Maintenance Supervisor retired from Dignity and currently employed as a heavy equipment operator by Chickasaw County. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Louise Ashley of Houston; step-son, Nathaniel (Butch) Stephens of Houston; step-daughter, Natosha Stephens of Houston; a grandson, Dalton Johnson of Houston; two granddaughters, Cheyenne Johnson of Houston, Halee Stephens of Homosassa, FL; a sister, Linda Jo Creekmore of Somerset, KY; two brothers, David Ashley (Irma) of Eubank, KY, Russell Ashley of Somerset, KY; a sister-in-law, Donna Hammer of Bradenton, FL; many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Ashley and Ruth Ashley. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.