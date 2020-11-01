Bobby Earl Baird, 77, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born February 24, 1943, in Chickasaw County, to the late Evans "Bulldog" Eugene Baird and Hilda Thompson Baird. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Houston. Following in his father's footsteps, he owned and worked as a master welder and machinist at E.E. Baird Shop Inc., a family business for over 100 years. On December 23, 1961, he married Bonnie Porter Baird. Together, they enjoyed 58 years of life and love. Bobby began square dancing in the early 1970s and later became a square dance caller. He loved traveling around, dancing with friends. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, cooking, squirrel hunting, and spending time with his family and dogs. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Houston with Bro. Greg Drucker and Bro. Rex Wilburn officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 noon until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Porter Baird of Houston; a daughter, Angela Stewart (Mark) of Tupelo; a son, Rob Baird (Gail) of Marietta; four grandchildren, Shaw Stewart (Rachel), Brandon Stewart (Jessica), Meagan Brock (Daniel) and Nikki Baird (Scott Sanders, fiancé); six great grandchildren, Holly Stewart, Clara Stewart, Seth Stewart, Zoey Brock, Dawson Brock and Logan Brock; a brother, Doug Baird of Houston; two sisters, Rebecca Webster (Harold) of Houston and Barbara McCluskey of Eupora. He is preceded in death by his parents, Evans E. Baird and Hilda Thompson Baird; and a brother, Jerry Baird. Pallbearers will be Ken Fullilove, Merrel Pennington, Johnny Sansing, Brandon Stewart, Shaw Stewart, and Tony Uhiren. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Houston. The family asks that all attendees please respect CDC guidelines and wear masks, as well as maintain social distancing. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
