Prairie-Patty Jo Lowrey Bean,79, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 12, 1941 in Houston to the late Andrew Jackson Lowrey and Lora Wayne White Lowrey. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be in Mixon Cemetery in Clay County. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Willie Dale Bean of Prairie; two daughters, Laura Craig (Bob) of Buckhorn, Missy Gravat (Jeff) of Houston; two sons, Bill Bean (Shelley) of Una, Jim Bean (Tiffany) of Houston; five grandchildren, Mindy Griffin, Heather Huffman, Nicole Brown, Jered Bean, Sydney Bean; seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Jackson Lowrey and Lora Wayne White Lowrey; two brothers, O'Neal Lowrey and Bobby Lowrey; one granddaughter, Madison Gravat; an Honorary pallbearer, Charley Hudson. Pallbearers will be Bobby Lynn Lowrey, Jeff Gravat, Keith Carter, Jim Blissard, Shane Booth, Dennis Moon, Terry Burns and A.J. Wimberly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 574, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
