Houston -Edwin Belk, Jr., 82, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. Mr. Belk was born April 5, 1939 in Lee County to the late Edwin Belk, Sr. and Ethel Mae Reeves Belk. He was a Mason, a lifetime NRA member, an avid coon hunter, a retired pipeline ship welder, Air Force veteran serving during the Berlin Crisis and a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Services will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Joyce Hollis Belk of Houston; two daughters, Rhonda Fisackerly (Ronnie) of Houston, Rachel McCoy (Jamie) of Houston; two sons, Ed Belk (Gale) of Starkville and John Belk of Blue Springs; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three sisters, Yuvonne Cohea of Houston, Alice Belk of Houston and Virgie Velcek of French Camp. He was preceded in death by his parents; Edwin Belk, Sr. and Ethel Mae Reeves Belk; a brother, Russell Belk. Pallbearers will be Marcus Fisackerly, John Paul Fisackerly, Aaron Fisackerly, Luke Fisackerly, Dustin Belk, Jonathan Velcek and Tyler West. Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.