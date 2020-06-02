James "Ed" Benson was born October 16, 1951 in Starkville, MS. He has been a resident of Ackerman, MS for the past 20 years. At age 68, he passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the home of his daughter and granddaughter. He enjoyed spending time fishing, riding his Harley, and spending time with "his girls" Niki and Macee. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing with his brother Buddy and visiting with his sister Shirley Jo. He was also known to spend spare time in his shop working on and repairing anything that he could fix. He worked in Maintenance at Pinelake Church in Starkville, MS. In his own words, "this job was an answer to his prayers." He not only enjoyed the work itself, but was truly blessed by the people he worked alongside. Previously he worked as a meter reader at both Mississippi Valley Gas and 4-County Electric as well as worked in maintenance for Eagle Family Foods (Borden). He strived to be a hard worker in all he did. He is preceded in death by his parents, Perry Lee Benson, Sr and Maggie Ollie (Scoggins) Benson, his sister Martha Benson Clark and brother Johnny Benson. He is survived by his daughter, Niki Benson Strickland and granddaughter Macee Strickland of Starkville, his step-daughter, DD Gregg Sanders (James) of Sturgis, grandchildren Dillon Arney, Brooke Arney and Drew Arney of Sturgis, his brother Perry "Buddy" Benson, Jr (Sandra) of Houston, his sister Shirley Jo McClelland (Steve) of Longview. There will be a family visitation at Welch Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 27th at 9:30 AM. A graveside ceremony will be held at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville, MS immediately following at 11:00 AM. Ryan Vaughn of Pinelake Church will be officiating and music by Megan Davis also of Pinelake Church. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Pallbearers include Keith Parker, Craig Hubbard, Dillon Arney, Drew Arney, Frog James, Austin Davis, Pat Prestwood, and Ernie Penton. Honorary Pallbearers Chad Hamilton and Jimmy Franks. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the account of Niki Strickland at Renasant Bank in Starkville, MS to assist with burial expenses. You may go online at www.welchfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.