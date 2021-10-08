Janet Lee King Blanton, 54, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. She was born on November 28, 1966 to Jackson Taylor King, Sr. and Lonia Janette Hill King in Chickasaw County, MS. She received the Nightingale Award in Nursing at Bevill State. She was a home health nurse for Keller Home Care. Services will be Sunday, October 10, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Cory Alexander officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by a loving husband - Jeff Blanton; five children - Juli Jones (Ryan), Jana Anderson (Douglas), Jonathon Barnette (Ashley), Jacob Barnette (Gina) and April Lowery (Randy); thirteen grandchildren - Jaylen, Jordin, Miley, Braylen, Devan, Dalton, Jasper, Jett, Ty, Lawson, Henslee, Jayci and Beckham; one brother - Jesse King and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, J.T. King Jr. Pallbearers will be David McDonald, Ryan Jones, Douglas Anderson, Jamie Gonzalez and Daniel Anderson. Visitation will be Saturday, October 9, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
