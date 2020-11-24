William Rad Bray, 87, of Laurel passed away to his Heavenly Home on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home in Laurel. Rad was born January 28, 1933 in Chickasaw County, MS to Thomas G. Bray and Ethel M. Clark Bray. On December 26, 1952, he married the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Marie Spruill. He served in the U. S. Navy and worked as a MS State Highway Patrolman until his retirement. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. His hobbies included gardening, deer hunting and woodworking. He loved his church and his Bible. Rad was preceded in death by his parents Thomas G. Bray and Ethel M. Bray, sisters Audie Dee Criddle Houston, MS, Mary L. Brown Mills Memphis, TN, Evelyn R. Brand Houston, MS, brothers James R. Bray Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Donald G. Bray Pelahatchie, MS, grandson Christopher Ryan Bray, son James Stanley Bray, and wife, Marie Spruill Bray. Rad is survived by his son William "Bill" Rad Bray, Jr. (Martha) Laurel, daughter-in-law Linda Bray Tallahassee, FL, grandsons William "Lil Rad" Ray Bray III (Andrea) Santa Ana , CA and Kevin Thomas Bray (LeAnn) Laurel, and great grandchildren Kyira Wicks Bray, Ryder, Macie and Nolan, many nieces and nephews, and his church family. Visitation and services will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Shady Grove Cemetery in Laurel. To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.