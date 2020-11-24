William Rad Bray, 87, of Laurel passed away to his Heavenly Home on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home in Laurel. Rad was born January 28, 1933 in Chickasaw County, MS to Thomas G. Bray and Ethel M. Clark Bray. On December 26, 1952, he married the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Marie Spruill. He served in the U. S. Navy and worked as a MS State Highway Patrolman until his retirement. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. His hobbies included gardening, deer hunting and woodworking. He loved his church and his Bible. Rad was preceded in death by his parents Thomas G. Bray and Ethel M. Bray, sisters Audie Dee Criddle Houston, MS, Mary L. Brown Mills Memphis, TN, Evelyn R. Brand Houston, MS, brothers James R. Bray Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Donald G. Bray Pelahatchie, MS, grandson Christopher Ryan Bray, son James Stanley Bray, and wife, Marie Spruill Bray. Rad is survived by his son William "Bill" Rad Bray, Jr. (Martha) Laurel, daughter-in-law Linda Bray Tallahassee, FL, grandsons William "Lil Rad" Ray Bray III (Andrea) Santa Ana , CA and Kevin Thomas Bray (LeAnn) Laurel, and great grandchildren Kyira Wicks Bray, Ryder, Macie and Nolan, many nieces and nephews, and his church family. Visitation and services will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Shady Grove Cemetery in Laurel. To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.