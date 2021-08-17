Mrs. Brown, a homemaker, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on May 3, 1928 in Houston, Mississippi to Nathan and Ida Estelle Alford Lowrey. She was a member of Bridge of Hope in Paris and a former member of the First Assembly of God in McKenzie. Services for Mrs. James Maxine Lowrey Brown, 93, will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston, MS with Pastor Jacob Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Houston, Ms. The family will receive friends in McKenzie on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and in Houston, MS at Memorial Funeral Home Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 12:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm. Survivors include three daughters Judy Thurber of Texas, Linda (Truc) Le of Bata, IL, Patsy (Donald) Lawrence of McKenzie, two sons Michael (Deborah) Brown and Johnny (Cindy) Brown all of McKenzie, 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Dudley Brown, Sr. in 1993, her son James Dudley Brown, Jr. July 3, 2015, and a granddaughter Tamatha Deane Rich July 25, 1978. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston and Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com or www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
