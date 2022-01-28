Lorene Griggs Burgess, 82, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun City. She was born in Houston on August 28, 1939 to Alvie Griggs, Sr. and Flora Hulsey Griggs. She retired from Action Industries in Verona and Belden where she worked in customer service. She was a member of Thorn Church of God. Her family and faith was everything to her. She lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She truly exemplified the Proverbs 31 woman. She is survived by her husband of 37 years Odell Burgess of Houston; her daughter, Pam Stewart of Houston; her son, Roger Sappington (Susan) of Saltillo; her sisters, Virginia Ayrs of South Carolina, Laverne Davis of Caraway, AR, Elizabeth Johnson of Houston, and Orene Davis of West Point; her brothers, James "Son" Griggs (Janet) of Texas, and David Griggs (Barbara) of Fulton; her grandchildren, Ross Stewart and Lyle Stewart (Brittany Dobbs), both of Houston, and Leah Hudson (Patton) of Saltillo; her great-grandchildren, Asher Stewart of Mooreville, Micah Hudson of Saltillo, Jenna Roberts and Spencer Voyles both of Houston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvie and Flora Griggs; and her brothers, Alvie "Bunt" Griggs, Arnold Griggs, and Thomas "Cooper" Griggs. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2:00 at Thorn Church of God with Brother Anthony Dean and Brother Arnold Amason officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Brother Randy Rinehart officiating. Visitation will be at Southern Funeral Chapel on Saturday, January 29 from 5:00 until 7:00. Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston is honored to serve her family.
