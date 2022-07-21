Charles Edwin Smith

Born in Kossuth, Mississippi, Charles grew up the youngest of eight siblings. They roamed the rural landscape, collecting arrowheads and Civil War relics on the family property. Charles loved helping in his father’s blacksmith shop, sold ice from a horse-drawn wagon, and pumped gas at the corner station.
In 1944 Charles enlisted in the Army Air Corps and later graduated from Mississippi State University on the GI Bill. There he met his wife of 71 years, Martha Elizabeth Smith. Together they made thirteen moves during his career with GMAC. Upon retirement from GMAC, he and his partner Curtis Dalton bought an automobile dealership, which Charles greatly enjoyed until he and Martha retired to her childhood hometown of Houston, Mississippi. In Houston Charles immersed himself in community service, church work, woodworking, cooking and gardening. He and Martha spent many happy hours driving to Virginia to visit their only child, Sally, and their three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In recent years Charles and Martha moved to McLean, Virginia to live with Sally and her husband, John.
As a young man in the Army, Charles fell ill with rheumatic fever and was told he probably had no more than five years left to live. He enjoyed over 70 more years, and recounted on his 90th birthday that he had appreciated each day as stolen time.
Charles is lovingly remembered by his wife Martha, his daughter Sally Simms (John), grandchildren Virginia Milton (David), Jack Simms (Caroline) and Sally Simms (Nick Reiter); and great grandchildren Tripp, Hunter, Eliza, Alice and William.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 26 at 2:00 at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22201.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the hospice of your choice.
Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Avenue, Vienna, Virginia 22180.
