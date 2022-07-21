Charles Edwin Smith
MQ Photography 2008

Born in Kossuth, Mississippi, Charles grew up the youngest of eight siblings. They roamed the rural landscape, collecting arrowheads and Civil War relics on the family property. Charles loved helping in his father’s blacksmith shop, sold ice from a horse-drawn wagon, and pumped gas at the corner station.

