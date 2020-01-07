Curtis Scott Clark, 65, born August 10, 1954 in Vardaman, Mississippi to James Durwood and Ernestine Davidson Clark, died at Laughlin Hospital in Greenville, Tennessee on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Terry Clark, and Terry's wife, Joan Clark. Scott is survived by his wife, Priscilla Clark of Greeneville, Tennessee; one daughter, Tonya (Max) Stephenson of Booneville; two sons, Jeffrey Clark and James (Lisa) Brown of Cleveland, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four brothers, Trent (Bridget) Clark, David Victor (Melony) Clark, Billy (Janet) Clark of Houlka, Bryan (Ann) Clark of Woodland; and one sister Gloria McGregor of Oxford. Scott was a Seventh- Day Adventist by faith and a six-year employee of Gibson's Apartment and Storage.died Thursday, December 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 271, Highway 341 North of Vardaman, Mississippi, pending favorable weather and driving conditions in the local area and East Tennessee. If driving conditions become hazardous, the memorial will be postponed until Saturday, January 18, 2020.
