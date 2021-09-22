Mr. Ira Henderson "Sonny" Clark, Jr, 77 of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away September 13, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. Sonny was born May 20, 1944 in Houston, Mississippi to the late Ira Henderson ( Pete) Clark Sr. and Sarah Farr Clark. He was a 1962 graduate of Milton High School , Atlanta Georgia and attended Georgia Tech for one year. Sonny spent six years with the Army Reserves. He is a member of Central Church and attended Trinity Church of the Nazarene from 1977- 1993. Sonny was married for 16 years to his first wife LaMae who is predeceased and was married to his current wife Thelma Clark for 32 wonderful years, from 1989 to present. Sonny has worked for 30 years as a computer programmer and the last 10 years with the US Postal Service. Sonny was a Godly man, devoted to his family, church, Sunday school class, he was loyal to his friends and worked hard to provide for his family. Sonny stayed active with his family, loving on his grandchildren and great grandchildren attending all sporting events they participated in. He umpired baseball and softball for over 30 years. Survivors include his wife Thelma Layton Clark, his children and spouses, Donna ( Larry) Looney of Troy, Alabama; Tammi ( Tom ) Cooper of Clover, South Carolina; Mike ( Carolyn ) Morgan of York, South Carolina; Lee Ann ( Larry ) Bagwell of Troutman, North Carolina and Amy (Delbert ) Moore of Monroe, North Carolina. Grandchildren; Torrin Harris, Lynda Stossel, Ryan Galloway, Jeremy Morgan, Devin Bagwell, Brooke ( Bagwell ) Phifer, Ansley Bagwell and Adam Moore, 14 great grandchildren and one on the way. Brother in law , Craig Jackson, Sisters in law, Sonya Barnes, Sabrina Yonkers; nieces and nephews; Josh Jackson, Stephanie ( Jimmy) Smith, Jennifer ( James ) Hill, Joseph ( Addie ) Layton and Jacob and Micah Jackson. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 25, 2021, 11:00AM at Central Church 5301 Sardis Road Charlotte NC. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Howards Creek Baptist Church Building Fund/Missions Program 3118 West Highway 27 Lincolnton, NC 28092 The family is being served by Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services , Matthews, NC.
