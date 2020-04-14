Mr. Billy Wayne Coleman, 71, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Baptist Nursing Home - Calhoun in Calhoun City. Billy was born on December 4, 1948, in Pittsboro, the son of the late J. B. and Annie Card Coleman. Billy was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a truck driver for 24 years. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Houston. He loved watching all kinds of sports, hunting, fishing, and playing pool. He was an artist and avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed talking about the time he spent serving his country in the Army. He loved his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He married Judith Reid Coleman on September 23, 1973 in West Point. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Akins and a brother, J. W. Coleman. A private family graveside service will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Judith Coleman; one daughter, Angela C. Langford of Houston: one son, Stephen Wayne Coleman (Charlene) of Lebanon, Tennessee: four grandchildren, Eric and Anna Valladares and Macey and Jake Coleman, and three sisters, Virgina Gillespie, Sarah Shurden, and Donna Walker. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.