Edward Coloyan Cortez passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point at the age of 82. He was born in Long Beach, California. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of fifty years, Cynthia Cortez of Mantee; daughter, Kari Lawrence of Carthage, MS; and many nieces and nephews. Ed moved from California to Mississippi in 1989. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and he worked at Mississippi State University before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his great niece, Summer Roberson, great nephew, Dennis Roberson, as well as his niece Courtney Jackson and sister-in-law Debbie Jackson. One of his favorite pastimes was volunteering at Hebron Christian School. He loved working at the book fair, helping out where he was needed and supporting Hebron student athletes. He rarely missed a basketball game. He even coached volleyball at one time and was affectionately known by players as "Uncle Ed". His parents, Gregorio Cortez and Helaria Coloyan; two sisters, Lourdes Monzon and Natividad Pilapil and three brothers, Tony Abella, Lawrence Abella and Frank Abella, preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Pheba Baptist Church, with Brother Terry Rhodes officiating. Another service will be held in California. Burial will follow at Pine Bluff Cemetery. Calvert Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Hebron Christian School, attn.: Donna Foster, 5100 Henryville Road, Pheba, MS 39755. Friends may leave online condolences at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.