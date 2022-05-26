Clyde Eugene Crump, age 71, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala in Kosciusko, MS. He was born September 12, 1950 to William Clyde Crump, Jr. and Mildred Lowery Crump in Houston, MS. He was a graduate of Houston High School and attended Wood Junior College. He married Lynn "Cissy" Howell January 26, 1996. He was a member of Amory Church of Christ. For many years, he worked as a subcontractor installing duct work. He also worked in the family business, Crump's Dry Cleaners in Houston. As time went on, he was able to turn his passion for motorcycles into a full time career. He bought and sold vintage motorcycles, and was a parts distributor across the globe as Crump Cycles. He enjoyed motorcycles, loved the oldies music, and was a generous man, always willing to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate. He loved his beloved dogs, Scout, Rascal, and Molly. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Ministers, Phillip Hathcock and Tim Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Cissy Howell Crump of Aberdeen, MS; three brothers, Mike Crump (Judy) of Arley, AL, Douglas Crump (Gail) of Mantee, MS, and David Crump (Nancy) of Tupelo, MS; two sisters, Arlene Beckham of Lubbock, TX, and Anita Wofford (Mike) of Kosciusko, MS; nieces and nephews that he dearly loved. He is preceded in death by his parents and a great nephew, William Crump. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.