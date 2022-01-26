Annie Mae Davis Betts, 83, passed away on January 25, 2022 at her home in Pheba, MS. She was a retired associate with Walmart in Houston, MS and a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church. She loved crocheting and gardening. She enjoyed her work at Walmart because of her love for people. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L Betts, Sr.; her parents, Thomas Artho Davis, Sr. and Pearl Davis; and brother, T. A. Davis, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Lofton (Tracy) of Pheba, MS; sons, Thomas L. Betts (Lorene) of Mantee, MS, William L. Betts, Jr. of Randolph, MS, and Michael W. Betts (Melissa) of Mantee, MS; sister, Loretta Norris of Maben, MS; grandchildren, Jonathan Betts, Paul Betts, Tori Miller, Mikael Betts, Jr., and Eithan Betts; and six great grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Maben, MS. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Maben, MS. Burial will be in Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Maben. Memorial donations may be made to: Clear Springs Cemetery Fund, 375 Bluitt Rd., Maben, MS 39750. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
