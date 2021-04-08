Mrs. Barbara June Oglesby Davis, 83, passed from her earthly home on March 30, 2021 at Diversicare in Eupora, MS. She was born on October 23, 1937 in Columbus, MS to Jack Oglesby and Elouise Beasley Oglesby. Mrs. Davis attended New Hope High school in Lowndes County. She was a resident of Webster County near the Mantee area for over 60 years and was also a member of Mantee Baptist Church. A graveside service was held on April 3, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Webster County and was officiated by Rev. Zach Sanford of Mantee Baptist Church, and her nephew Jack Wilson. Houston Funeral Home was in charge of Mrs. Davis`s arrangements. To her family, June Davis is remembered as a great mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a good steward for her country and community while proudly serving the United State Postal Service where she retired after nearly 30 years. June`s love for helping others lead to a calling to participate in numerous medical missionary trips to the county of Honduras. June had a great love of life and nature. Her love of flowers along with maintaining her lawn and property was one of her many passions. Another passion June Davis had was her love for animals. She was willing to take in and care for any stray cats, dogs, or horses and provide them with a loving forever home. She thoroughly enjoyed her pets and that was evident over her lifetime. The family and friends will miss June, but know she is on a better journey and reunited with her late husband, her parents and her Lord and Savior. Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Jody (fiancé Nora) Davis of Ridgeland, MS; her sister, Brenda Weston of Mantee; her brother, Scott (Angie) Oglesby of Columbus and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband, Dan Davis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: "Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund" 12609 MS Highway 15 South Mantee, MS 39751 OR The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society "Donor Services" P. O. Box 4072 Pittsfield, MA 01202 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
