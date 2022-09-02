West Point, MS - Mrs. Virginia Discon, 78, passed away on September 2, 2022 at Dugan Memorial Home in West Point. Virginia was born on March 7, 1944, in Chickasaw County, to the late Johnnie and Lorene Harris Thompson. Virginia worked as a bank teller for 34 years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in West Point, where she had served as the church Treasurer. She loved quilting and enjoyed watching cooking shows. In her earlier years, she enjoyed flower gardening. Having faced and winning two battles with cancer, she never stopped serving the community. She loved her family and her church family. She married Don Discon on April 24, 2002, in Tuscaloosa. He predeceased her on November 17, 2019. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Thompson. Visitation will be Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Smith officiating and assisted by Bro. Bob Edwards. Burial will follow in Chickasaw Memorial Garden Cemetery in Houston. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Tina Edwards of Pheba: three sons, Bob Edwards (Lori) and John Edwards (Sabrina), both of West Point, Mark Discon (Tammy) of Picayune: twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one brother, Roy Thompson (Shirley) of Cedar Bluff. Pallbearers will be B. J. McCaskill, Johnny Baucom, Lex Baggett, Holden Coggins, Chris Frazier, and Gray McCarter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Matt Discon, Gavin Carpenter, Gary Lee, Friends and Co-Workers at Renasant Bank. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 8217, Jackson, MS 39215. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.