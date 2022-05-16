Gene Dobbs passed away May 15, 2022. Mr. Dobbs was born October 10, 1930 in Woodland to Clark and Rosie Dendy Dobbs. He married Inez (Sissy) Gann Dobbs in 1950, and they moved to Little Rock, Arkansas in 1951 then to California in 1962. After moving back to Houston in 1972 he held various until he retired. He was very generous and thoughtful. He enjoyed and appreciated nature and wildlife as well as his woodworking shop where he made many birdhouses and feeders, which are now scattered all around the county. He was a self taught artist, favorite subjects in included farm houses and barns as well as landscapes. He wrote many shorts stories that were published in the local newspaper. Fishing and gardening were also among his hobbies. Survivors include his daughters, Donna (Jerry) Weaver of Houston, MS and Karen Childress of Cottonwood, Arizona; His grandson Troy (Stacy) Weaver of Starkville, MS; his Great Grandchildren, Anna Beth Robertson, Andrew Robertson, Charlie Weaver and Addie Weaver; His brother Joe ( Charlotte) Dobbs and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife Inez (sissy) Gann Dobbs, his sisters Melba Umstead and Alice Mae Lacey. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.