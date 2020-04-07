Okolona-Lillian Christine Eaton, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born June 2, 1926 in Clay County to the late C.P. Brents and Hattie Wilson Brents. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at Amity Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Sherry Horton officiating. Burial to follow. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two sons, James Cleo "Pete" Eaton (Donna) of Okolona, Charles Wayne "Chuck" Eaton (Kathy) of Wilson, N.C; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Cleo Eaton; three brothers, Thomas Brents, W.C. Brents, and James Brents; one sister, Hattie Mae Eaton; a daughter, Betty Craig; a son, William Douglas Eaton; two grandsons, James Brandon Eaton and Charles Eaton. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
