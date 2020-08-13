Gallatin- Norma Ware Eaton, 92, formerly of Houston, MS passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Gallatin, TN. Mrs. Eaton was born August 28, 1927 in Woodland to the late Thomas C. Ware and Lorene Criddle Ware. She was a member of South Side Baptist Church in Gallatin. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Randy Rhinehart officiating. Burial will be in Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by a son, Rodney Lee Eaton of Portland, TN; two daughters, Audrey Lynn Eaton Elliott ( Darren) of Hendersonville, TN, Norma Kay Johnson of Bossier, LA; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas C. Ware and Lorene Criddle Ware; her husband, Floyd "Pete" Eaton; a grandchild, Christopher Shawn Bond; a sister, Vivian Sepulveda. Pallbearers will be Anthony Johnson, Mason Norman, Lloyd Eaton, Jimmy Pumphrey and Jacob Pumphrey. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
