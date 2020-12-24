James Robert "Bob" Fox was born on September 22, 1941 to Robert Fox and Ann Langley Fox in Houston, MS. He was married to Martha Ann Patch from 1961 until her death in 1985. After graduating from Houston High School, Bob attended Mississippi State University where he received his BS degree in mechanical engineering in 1963. He then accepted a position with the Newport News Shipbuilding Company in Virginia as a nuclear design engineer for atomic powered submarines. In 1971, Bob and his family moved to Memphis to be closer to their relatives in Mississippi. He took a position with Layne & Bowler as a project engineer. He reached the position of senior project engineer before leaving the company in 1993. He then took a job with the Saudi Arabian Business Association working to provide heavy equipment for construction projects overseas and allowing him to travel internationally. Since retiring in 2011, he enjoyed researching his family history and spending time with his partner and companion of 30 years Diana Houston. He is survived by his partner and best friend, Diana Houston of Memphis; his children, Patricia Ann Maino (Jerry) of Memphis, Lynda Lee Seaton of Memphis, John Robert Fox (Barbara) of Sewanee, TN, and Jeff Fox (Wendy) of North Bend WA: six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Annie Mae Fox; and his wife, Martha Ann Patch Fox. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, December 26 from 11:00 until 1:30 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston. Graveside services will be held at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston on Saturday, December 26 at 2:00. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving his family.
