Houston-Bro. Jeffrey Macon Gilder, Sr., 78, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. He was born September 14, 1943 in Vardaman to the late "RE" Gilder and Frances Mosley Gilder. Bro. Jeff had a servant's heart, he started spreading his love for God in 1966 and ministered over 50 years in 7 different area churches until last summer due to health reasons. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church Houston with Bro. Daniel Heeringa and Coleman Gilder officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery at Slate Springs. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Prudy Faye Denton Gilder of Houston; two daughters, Angie Ritchey (Ken) of Hattiesburg, Sonya Gilder Boyd of Starkville; one son, Jeffrey Macon Gilder, Jr. (Stephanie) of Hernando; six grandchildren, Philip Ritchey, James Ritchey, Coleman Gilder, Anna Macon Gilder, Carter Denton Boyd and Caylie Brooke Boyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl, "RE" Gilder and Frances Mosley Gilder; two brothers, Bob Gilder and Earl Gilder. Pallbearers will be James Ritchey, Carter Boyd, Coleman Gilder, Bro. Greg Simmons, Bro. Lee Dillard, Dr. Randy Rinehart. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Davis and all past and present affiliated pastors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: First Baptist Church "Together We Grow" Fund. 201 West Madison Street, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
