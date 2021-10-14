Golden, Roger Marlon

Roger Golden, 56, died peacefully after a long battle with leukemia, Friday, October 4, 2021 at home in Elkland, MO.
Born on November 29, 1964 in Cleveland, MS, he was the son of Faye Boykin Byram and the late Marlon Golden.
Roger spent most of his teen years in Woodland, MS where he attended Woodland Attendance Center. He was a talented artist and a long distance truck driver until his illness would no longer allow it. He loved to cook and fish in his spare time. If you needed to know anything about Marvel Comics or Star Wars, he was your guy. He had a heart of gold and will be missed terribly.
He was the proud father of a son, Jason Golden (Ally) -Lebanon, MO and two daughters, Sophia Golden-Springfield, MO and Shelby Cochran-Southaven, MS. He was preceded in death by his father, Marlon Golden, and two brothers, Lane Blankenship and Cary Golden.
In addition to his children, Roger is survived by his mother, Faye Byram-Guntown, MS; two grandchildren, Haley and Harley West-Southaven, MS; two brothers, Mickey Blankenship (Dianne), Alvarado, TX and Andy Golden, Tupelo, MS; five sisters, Linda Moore (Keith)-Philadelphia, MS, Bonner Doss-Maben, MS, Tania Nelson (Damon)-Vardaman, MS, Sharon Kennon (Chris)-Nixa, MO, Bridgette Miller (John)-Olive Branch, MS; a sister-in-law, Cindy Blankenship Griffin (Rick); a special friend, Josie Popp; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
At Roger’s request, there will be no formal service.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.