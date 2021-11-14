Mary Elizabeth Foxworth Moore Gregory, 86, passed away on November 13, 2021, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, Mississippi. Mrs. Gregory was born on July 24, 1935, in Richton, Mississippi to Rev. R. D. Foxworth and Flora Hardy Foxworth. She was the previous owner/ co-owner of Moore's Restaurant in Houston, and a member of Houston Church of God. Mary was raised in the church and often sang and played the mandolin. She was a faithful servant of God, and her life exemplified the "Golden Rule". Mary was kindhearted, creative, and artistic. She was well known as an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for family holidays. She had the gift of a "green thumb" and especially loved growing vegetables, fruits, and roses. Her flowers attracted a wide variety of birds year around, and hummingbirds were her favorite. Hobbies included crocheting and painting, and she loved giving to others. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Houston Funeral Home in Houston from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. An additional visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Richton, MS. Funeral Services will be on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Richton, MS with Rev. Richard Ryles officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery in Richton, MS. Mrs. Gregory is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Moore of Madison, MS; her sons, Tim Moore of Tupelo, and Ricky (Mary Garth) Moore of Woodland; her sister, Eyvonne (Ray) Heck of Lee Road, LA; her brother, John "Norman" Foxworth of Covington, LA; her sister-in-law, Sue (Frankie) Foxworth of Lee Road, LA; her grandchildren, Emily Zizzi, Brad Moore, John Austin Moore, Tanner Moore, Andrew Smith, and Lauren Moore. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gregory is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Frank L. Foxworth, Rosier David, Jr. and David Foxworth; her sisters, Lanelle Dement, Mildred Mays, Syble Roberson, Lois Delk, Patricia Minton and Faye Breland. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Houston Church of God 213 Third Avenue Houston, Mississippi 38851 **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
