Houston- William H. "Screwball" Griffin, 73, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City. Mr. Griffin was born September 18, 1947 in Houston to the late Columbus Edgar "Dick" Griffin and Jannie Lou Finn Griffin. He was a Methodist and a retired truck driver. A memorial service will be held for "Screwball" on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Visitation with the family and friends from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Helen Gann Griffin of Houston; three sons, Zane Smith (Ann) of Chicago, Billy Griffin (Tara) of Houston and Brad Griffin of Houston; two step-sons, Tim Faircloth of Pearl and Perry Langford of McComb; one step-daughter, Mary Gay Pearson of Hardy, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Columbus Edgar "Dick" Griffin and Jannie Lou Finn Griffin; an infant sister; two brothers, Thomas "Tommy" Griffin and Rudolph "Punch" Griffin. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.