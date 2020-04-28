Jimmy Harrington, 77, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born March 28, 1943 in Houston, MS to Daniel Levi Harrington, Sr. and Florence Ivy Smith Harrington. He lived most of his life in Aberdeen, MS. He was retired from AT&T and enjoyed his retirement work at the Monroe County Co-Op. Jimmy was a member of the Aberdeen Jaycees, serving in many leadership roles and offering service to the community. He was named as Aberdeen's Outstanding Young Man in 1970. He enjoyed golfing at the Aberdeen Country Club. He was best known for his love of family and friends, his sense of humor, and his cooking/hospitality skills. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patsy Harrington of Aberdeen; one daughter, Cheryl Bowen (Greg) of Starkville, MS; one son, Hap Harrington (Mary) of Southaven, MS; six grandchildren, Matt (Suzanne); Chad (Katie); Jesse (Eric); Anna (Austin); Lexie; and Emily; and one great-grandchild, Eli; one brother, Deedy (Sherean) of Aberdeen; one sister, Betty of Buhl, Idaho; and one sister-in-law, Becky (Pete) of Sonoma, CA. He was predeceased by his parents; one son, Andy; two sisters, Frances and CoraLee; two brothers, Rex and Ed. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is responsible for the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
