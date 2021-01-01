Jimmy Dale Harris, 65, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on February 4, 1955 in Houston to Wilson Harris and Reddie Mae Kendall Harris. He had worked in upholstery at Franklin Corporation. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Enon. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2:00 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Enon with Brother Bobby Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Kimmel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Fellowship Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Brassfield Harris of Houston; his sons, Stephen Harris, Randy (Renee) Harris, and Ricky (Racheal) all of Houston; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his sisters, Elizabeth (Jasper) Lollar of Coldwater and Stella Ellis of Pittsboro; and his mother-in-law, Jo Farr of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Reddie Mae Harris; his brother, Jessie Harris; and his sisters, Florence Tharp and Shirley Pendergraph. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving his family
