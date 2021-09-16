Tammy Diane Houston McClain, 57, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford. Tammy was born August 27, 1964 in Houston to the late Daniel Irwin Houston and Betty Jean Eaton Durham. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Robert McClain of Houston; one step-son, Cody McClain; one step-daughter, Lori McClain Hearon; one sister, Amanda Scarbrough (James David); aunt and uncle, Claudia and Robert Huffman; five nieces, Tina Scarbrough Smith (Zach), Mandy Scarbrough Skelton (Gregory), Kim Kimbrell (Ron), Marie Houston Sherman (Jesse), Tiffany Dixie; three nephews, Brandon Houston, Travis Dixie (Amy), Timmy Dixie; host of great nieces and nephews and a special "little buddy", Conner Price. She was preceded in death by her parents; Daniel Irwin Houston and Betty Jean Eaton Durham; her step-father, Robert Henry Durham; three brothers, Michael Houston, Tommy Houston and Danny Houston. Donations may be made to : St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
