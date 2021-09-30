Clinton-Mary Lois Hurst, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born September 2, 1930 in Houston, MS to the late Charles Woodall and Bessie Elizabeth Crane Woodall. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with her daughter, Donna Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by six daughters; Linda Best, Dorothy Williams (Ricky), Marilyn Gann, Maxine Wilk, Nancy Huffman and Donna Stewart Ghetti; her daughter-in-law, Sara Hurst; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles Woodall and Bessie Elizabeth Crane Woodall her husband, Hugh Hurst; a son, Travis Hurst; a daughter, Peggy Hurst. Pallbearers will be Michael Taylor, Jimmy Taylor, J.T. Hurst, Jason Porter, Kris Huffman and Heath Collums. Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
