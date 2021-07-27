A brilliant light in our lives recently left this earth; Tom (Tommy Davis Hurt), 76, passed away on 19 JUL 2021. Born 18 JAN 1945 to Loraine and Gilbert Hurt in Louisville, MS, Tom had 2 siblings: his twin brother Wade, and his younger sister Anita. He grew up in Houston, MS and in 1968 graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.A. in Math/History. After college, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army in Virginia and then spent the rest of his career as a civil servant at Vint Hill Farms Station (VHFS), Warrenton, VA where he made lifelong friends and met his wife Susan (Susie) Meehling. They married in 1987 and years later had a daughter, Samantha (Sam). Tom was a beloved father, husband, brother, and friend. He was a loving man, and he was serious when he had to be, but he truly was a big goofball - and his laugh could light up any room (probably because it was just so loud!). He had a kind, humble soul, and he strived to do what he could to make the world just a little bit better. He leaves the deepest hole in our hearts, and will forever be missed, loved, and remembered as the best father and husband ever (we know, everyone says that). He lived the fullest life and absolutely refused to grow old. Even at age 76, he learned how to send voice messages on his cell phone. His last voice message to Susie and Sam: "Love y'all." A note from Tom, JUN 2021: "Why am I still here? Interesting question. I am still here because this is where I want to be. Yesterday I worked in the garden. I told my wife I love her. I walked our dog. I trimmed the grass around plants in the back yard. I gossiped with a neighbor. In a couple of weeks I will host a get together for friends. We have been meeting every month for 21 years. My daughter is going to visit next month; first time since the pandemic began. I am reading and enjoying a book written by a friend on French resistance in WWII. I play with my chickens every day. On rainy days I sit in the garage and listen to the music being played on the metal roof while sipping on a beer. I enjoy blocking and splitting firewood. I put out a salt brick for the deer today. The wisteria I planted last spring is blooming. I am still here because this is where I want to be. Why are you still here?" And, despite his light, humorous nature, his favorite song was a sad one. I Just Came To Smell The Flowers Porter Wagoner, released 1966 'I just came to smell the flowers here in someone's darkest hour I don't even know the one they've laid to rest But anyplace there's a crowd and anywhere they're cryin' loud Just seems to be the place I love the best. Surrounded by the blues in a place that losers use Where one smile cost at least a million tears. Lookin' for my past in the bottom of a glass The only place I've looked for many years. Now the ground don't seem so very low when you're down about as far as you can go And it's pretty hard to smile while the whole world laughs in your face And with no will left to live the world moves fast while you lie still Too weak to stand and just not enough man to join the race. So I just came to smell the flowers here in someone's darkest hour I don't even know the one they've laid to rest But anyplace there's a crowd and anywhere they're cryin' loud Just seems to be the place I love the best.' Tom is survived by his wife, Susie; daughter, Sam; sister Anita, brother-in-law Hugh, niece Dona and her wife Alex; brother Wade, sister-in-law Yukie, nephew John and his wife Dia. He also leaves behind 3 happy chickens, one spoiled deaf dog, and a severely chubby cat. He was predeceased by his parents, Loraine and Gilbert, and his niece Marie (a true champion for others in need); along with his many other animals and his beloved dog Jessie, whom he is surely walking with along the Rainbow Bridge. In honor of Tom's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, if you are willing, please send us a card and share some stories you have of Tom. 5277 Old Alexandria Turnpike, Broad Run, VA 20137
