Mrs. Deborah May Watters Ingram, 64, passed away on January 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora, Mississippi. Mrs. Ingram was born on October 25, 1957, in Nova Scotia, CA to John Garfield Watters and Margaret Ann Watters. She was a retired store clerk and a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Houston, Mississippi. She enjoyed knitting and coloring in her coloring books. A Memorial Service will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Houston, MS at a later date. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Garden Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Mrs. Ingram is survived by her husband, John Sullivan of Mantee, MS; her daughters, Vanessa Wadden of Westville, Nova Scotia and Tanya Kontuk of Westville, Nova Scotia, April (Buddy) Moore of Houston, MS, and Meghan (Ryan) Houser of Houston, MS; her sons, Jamie Wadden of Westville, Nova Scotia and Chris Sullivan of Houston, MS; her sisters, Joanne Pittman of Westville, Nova Scotia and Bonnie Van Veen of Westville, Nova Scotia; her brothers, Ted Watters of Westville, Nova Scotia, Shane Watters of Westville, Nova Scotia, and Shaun Watters of Westville, Nova Scotia; her grandchildren, Blake Kontuk, Dylan Kontuuk, Lauren Kontuk, Clara MacIntosh, Rayne Wadden, Melody Wadden, Leland Wadden, and John James Wadders. She is also survived by her aunt, Janet Fraser. Mrs. Ingram is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband, John Gordon Ingram. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
