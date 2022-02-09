Rosie Faye Jackson, 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on January 31, 1935 in Woodland to Chester McGee and Ethel Clemons McGee. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Mantee. She really enjoyed fishing and crocheting. She rarely missed her bingo game at VFW in Eupora. She was the backbone of her large family and was devoted to each and everyone. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 3:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Sister Adrauana Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 10 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel. She is survived by her sons, Clayton Shempert (Elizabeth) of Woodland and Chester Shempert (Marylin) of Spokane, WA; her daughters, Janice Langford (Larry) of Houlka and Vanessa Bivins of Vardaman; her step-son, Kenny Jackson, Jr of Mantee; her step-daughter, Sandy Helms of Eupora; her sisters, Marlene Ware of Houston, Sue Parson (Jerome) of Wilson, AR and Patsy Moore of Van Vleet; nine grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Calvin Shempert, Sr., and Kenny Jackson, Sr. (passed away on February 4, 2022); her sons, Danny Joe Shempert, Cecil Shempert, and Calvin Shempert, Jr.; her daughter, Wanda Ellis; her siblings, Gracie Lemonds, Katherine Nelms, and Doc Wayne McGee; her son-in-law, Joe Ellis; her granddaughter, Macheala Shempert and her great-grandson, Nathan Laster. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve her family.
