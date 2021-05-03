Daniel Constantine Lacey was born on March 4, 2021 to Robert Samuel Lacey and Laura Danielle Moore. He gained his heavenly wings on April 17, 2021 at just six weeks old at his home in McComb, MS. Daniel is survived by his parents, Robert Lacey and Danielle Moore; three sisters, Alysse Moore, Kaitlyn Moore and Holly Moore; three brothers, Dakota Lacey, Robert "Hunter" Lacey, and Samuel Lacey; two grandmothers, Barbara Moore and Connie Lacey; two grandfathers, David L. Moore and Todd Kester; two great-grandmothers, Margaret Jordan and Ella Lacey; one great-grandfather, David C. Moore; three uncles, Christopher Kregar (Trisha), Andrew Moore, and Joshua Kester (Katelynn); two aunts, Cassandra Patton (Jerry) and Julianne Gonzales; many great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and close family friends. Daniel is preceded in death by two great-grandfathers, Gerald Vice and Samuel "Speck" Lacey; and one great-grandmother, Ludie Moore. A family graveside service will be held by Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston, MS.

