Anquntio Rakeem Lewis (Q) was born in West Point, Mississippi on April 25, 1994, to Scottie Randle-Rogers and Antonio Lewis. He was a 2013 graduate of Houston High School. Then, furthered his education at Itawamba Community College through 2015 before transferring to Mississippi State University to complete his bachelor's degree in 2017. At the time of his departure, he was in the process of wrapping up the last week of classes to complete his master's degree. At an early age, Q accepted Christ while in attendance at Union Baptist Church until him and his family, later, moved to Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church. On April 25, 2022, God spoke to his child and commended him on a job well done, calling him home on his 28th birthday. Q served in many roles during his earthly life. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend, teacher, coach, and mentor who left an impact on all those whom he encountered. Left to cherish Q's memories are: His wife, Kimberly Lewis and two sons, Aaron and Kayson Lewis of Starkville, MS; His mother, Scottie (Tom) Rogers of Una, MS; His father, Antonio Lewis of Atlanta, GA; Two grandmothers, Mary Randle of Una, MS and Icola Poe of West Point, MS; Two sisters, Audriana Lewis and Brenzell Randle of Una, MS; One brother, Antonio Lewis, II of Houston, TX; four nephews, four nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends. He is proceeded in death by his grandfathers, Walter Randle and James Lewis; two uncles, Robert Randle and Derrick Lewis; and one aunt, Kathleen Box.
