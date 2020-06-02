Mrs. Ina Sue Wright Lovvorn,76, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, Mississippi. She was born in Chickasaw County, Mississippi on February 9, 1944 to Jessie Floyd Wright and Edith Evenlyn Thacker. She was a retired seamstress where she worked at Franklin Corporation. Mrs. Lovvorn was member of College Hill Baptist Church. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Houston Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Jon Haimes and Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Lovvorn is survived by her husband, James Ralph Lovvorn of Houston; her daughters, Rhonda (Mark) Huffman of Woodland, and Anna (Larry) Linley of Houston; her sisters, Martha (J.D.) Murphree of Houlka; and Patsy (Dale) Callahan of Vardaman; her grandchildren, Zack Huffman of Little Rock, AR., and Haley (Austin) Campbell of Houston; and one great- grandchild, Morgan Brooke Campbell. Mrs. Lovvorn is preceded in death by her mother and father, and her four brothers, Melvin, W.B. Edward, and Jessie Wright, all of Vardaman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Midway Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 72 Vardaman, Mississippi 38878 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
