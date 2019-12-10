Mr. Raymond Lee Mabry age 79, passed away Tuesday November 26th 2019 at his home in Lake, MS. A visitation will be held at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:50PM. A funeral service will be held on Sunday December 1, 2019 at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Lake,MS at 3:00 PM with burial to follow at Pace Cemetery in Lake,MS. Theron Harris will officiate. Mr. Mabry was a native of Lake, MS he moved back to Lake, MS after living in Houston, MS for seventeen years. He was a member of Antioch Christian Church in Hickory, MS. Mr. Mabry served as Administrator at various schools throughout his career, those being Koscuisko, Grenada and Houston. Mr. Mabry retired as Full Colonel with the US Army Reserves. He loved Angus cattle farming and spending time with his family. He was a former member of the Rotary Club, Lions Club and Exchange Club. He is preceded in death by his parents; Herbert Lee and Elsie Mabry; brother, Bill Mabry; son, Benjamin Mabry. He is survived by his wife, Rose Mabry of Lake, MS; son, Jerome Mabry (Leigh Ann) of Houston, MS, two grandchildren, Jackson Mabry, Charles Raymond Mabry and soon to be third grandchild. Pallbearers will be James Rucker, Jim Whitenton, Bobby Whitenton, Dwight Brown, Ed Amis, and Brad Gressett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wayne Carleton, Jim Peden, Larry Blocker, Kenny Monk, Chuck Hawthorn and Bobby Clark. In Lieu of flowers memorials to: Sunbelt Youth Christian Ranch, 8782 Old Hwy 80, Lake, MS 39092 and Pace Cemetery Fund care of Sue Kelly 1945 Hwy 489 Lake, MS 39092. You may leave an on-line condolence or light a memory candle by visiting our website at www.wolffuneralservices.com
