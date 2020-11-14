Houston--Sherri Noaks Makamson Dendy, 66, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home. She was born February 10, 1954 to the late Richard Lee Noaks and Hazel Lazelle Ray Noaks in Leflore county. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rhodes Chapel Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in Charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband James "Bo" Dendy of Houston; three sons, Mike Makamson of Houston, Ricky Makamson (Emily) of Houston and Scotty Dendy (Jennifer) of Savannah, TN; daughter, Sara Dendy Audette (Drew) of Houston; seven grandchildren, Haley Makamson, Cody and Chelsea Dendy, Alexis, Joseph, Michael and James Audette; three great grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Noaks Holliday (Stu) of Water Valley and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Ricky Makamson, Mike Makamson, Scotty Dendy, Drew Audette, Dennis Harmon and Randy Gammel. Honarary Pallbearers will be Cody Dendy, Matt Prochaska, Kyle Tollison and Blair Johnston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
