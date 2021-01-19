Houston- Virginia Olene Duncan Martin, 98, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. Mrs. Martin was born January 8, 1923 in Chickasaw County to the late Henry Clinton Duncan and Hester Cook Duncan. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Johnny Cherry officiating. Burial will be at Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two sons, Calvin H. Martin (Denise) of Houlka, Jesse R. Martin of Saltillo; one daughter, Joyce N. Washington (Sammy) of Houlka; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, host of great grandchildren; two sisters, Charlene Langley (Douglas) of Woodland, Cathleen Moore (Eddie) of Houston; one step-brother, Billy Walls (Idella) of Woodland; one step-sister, Dot Black of Houston; her caregiver, Sarah McCrary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clinton Duncan and Hester Cook Duncan; her husband, Jesse "Jake" Martin; one son, Edward S. Martin; three brothers, L.C. Duncan, Melvin Duncan, Durell Duncan; a sister, Nancy Ruth Duncan and one step-brother, Junior Walls. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks and maintain social distancing. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
