Mava K. Taylor, a resident of Cleveland, TN, passed away on June 18, 2022, in Cumming, GA. Mava was born in Houston, MS to the late Drennan and Wilma Brown Wimberley on September 12, 1938.
Mava was the youngest of two girls. She grew up on a farm in Houston surrounded by a large extended family, the Browns and Wimberleys. Mava attended Thorn Church of God, where she gave her life to the Lord at a very young age. She graduated from Houston High School and went on to attend Lee College. While attending Lee, Mava made many cherished friendships that lasted throughout her life.
Mava caught the attention of her future husband, the love of her life, Rev. Joe C. Taylor. After taking Mava on several chaperoned dates, they fell head over heels in love. Joe and Mava married on August 31,1957 in Houston, MS. Mava loved her husband dearly and was excited to accept the significant responsibility of becoming a minister’s wife. She was a devoted wife to Joe and dedicated mother to her three children, Sherry, Terry and Cathy.
The Taylor family pastored churches in California, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana and Tennessee. Mava was a talented vocalist, pianist, piano teacher, organist, choir director, musical coordinator, Sunday school teacher, bible scholar, ladies’ ministries leader, youth camp counselor, event coordinator and hostess.
Although Joe and Mava retired in Cleveland in 1999 with several dear minister and wife friends, they didn’t really retire until a few months before Joe’s death in 2020. They pastored Ladd Springs Church of God until that time.
Mava had a number of hobbies: sewing, gardening, cooking, canning, spending time with friends, reading the Bible and shopping. Mava enjoyed looking fabulous and she really loved it when it was a bargain from Dillards!
The holidays were a special time for Mava and Joe, as they would plan for months to host their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The day would be filled with great food, many laughs and a whole lot of love around the kitchen table. Mava adored her family! She was so proud to be Mom, Mother and Mamaw. She could talk for hours to anyone, sharing stories about the grandkids. While Mava will be missed by her family and friends, she is now in her forever home with her Lord and Savior along with her beloved Joe.
Mava was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joe C. Taylor. She is survived by her three children: Sherry (Phil) Underwood; Terry (Renea) Taylor; and Cathy Taylor. Grandchildren: Lee (Rachel) Taylor; Darren (Candace) Echols; Josh (Aly) Taylor; Ross (Lindsey) Hagan; Drew (Caitlin) Echols; Alex Reid and Dylan Reid. Great grandchildren: Sullivan Taylor, Oliver Taylor, Gideon Taylor, Genevieve Taylor, Vera Taylor, Lydia Taylor, Estelle Taylor, Elliott Echols, Emory Echols, Hudson Hagan. Sister: Martha Morris. Nieces and nephews: Wanda, Ronnie, Gayle and Staci.
Pall Bearers: Lee Taylor, Darren Echols, Josh Taylor, Ross Hagan, Drew Echols, and Dylan Reid
Visitation: Wednesday, June 22, from 9:00 am -10:00 am
Service: Wednesday, June 22, 10:00 am at the Houston Church of God
Interment: Chickasaw Memorial Gardens immediately following the service
Houston Funeral Home, Houston, MS
Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA
