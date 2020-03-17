Houston-Mary Francis Spencer McCluney, 95, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home. She was born September 21, 1924 in Sunflower County to the late Bill and Rebecca Fleming Spencer. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will follow in Rhodes Chapel Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her two daughters, Donna McCluney and Sherra Williams [Danny] both of Houston; a son, Larry McCluney [Mary] of Grenada; six grandchildren, Larry McCluney [Annette], David McCluney [Pat}, Terissa Frazier [Robert], Heath Williams [Jennifer], Heather Hall [Ron] and Emily Earnest[David]; 10 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Carl McCluney and a daughter, Mary Carlene McCluney. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
