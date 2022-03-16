James Bryan McCulloch, 52, passed away at his home in Bruce on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was born on August 21, 1970 in Water Valley to Janice McCulloch. James enjoyed his job as a fork lift driver at Haworth Seating Plant. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed fishing. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Mary Springer McCulloch; his son, Patrick McCulloch (Dixie) of Bruce; his father, Gilbert Taylor (Bonnie) of Houston: his brothers, Tim McCulloch (Elaine) of Mantee and John Taylor (Wendy) of Houston; and his grandchildren, Chloe and Jace McCulloch. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Chambless Taylor; his grandparents, John Edward Taylor, Willie Pearl Taylor, Lemuel Doyle Chambless and Linder Mae Chambless. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Cody Childress officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 18 from 5:00-7:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel. Serving as palllbearers will be Robert Lovorn, Sammy Lovorn, Mark Hamon, Chris Springer, Dalton Gann, and Jake Gann. Honorary pallbearers are Mitch Gann, James Dodson, and Dennis Crenshaw. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve his family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.