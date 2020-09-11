Mrs. Monk was born April 2, 1932 in Oxford, Mississippi to the late Edwin Newman and Gladys Irene Newman. Sarah was a retired school teacher, having taught in several area school districts with the Gilmer ISD being her final place of employment. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic with an emphasis for learning. Sarah was a member of the First United Methodist. Church in Gilmer where she attended faithfully with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sarah will not soon be forgotten by all the family and friends she leaves behind. Sarah is survived by her husband, M.L. "Sonny" Monk; son, Randy and spouse Misti; daughter Rev. Dr. Karen A. Monk and spouse Shannon M. Hoyt; grandchildren, Matthew David Monk, and Alyson Hoyt. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Edwin C. Newman, Jr. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made in Sarah's honor to: Camp Gilmont, 6075 State Hwy 155 N., Gilmer, TX 75644 or First United Methodist Church, 105 N. Montgomery St, Gilmer, TX 75644.
